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Andoni Iraola over Xabi Alonso!? Jamie Carragher delivers ‘worrying’ assessment of Anfield management decisions
The shock dismissal of Arne Slot
Liverpool stunned the footballing world over the weekend by confirming that Slot had been relieved of his duties after two seasons at the helm. Despite guiding the Reds to a Premier League title in his debut campaign, a disappointing fifth-place finish in his second year prompted Fenway Sports Group to take drastic action. However, it is the timing of the decision that has raised eyebrows across Merseyside, particularly given the availability Alonso earlier this year.
Alonso, who was heavily linked with a return to Liverpool after leaving Real Madrid in January, ultimately agreed to join Chelsea last month. The decision to stick with Slot during that period, only to fire him weeks later, has left many fans wondering why the club didn't move for the Spaniard when the opportunity was right in front of them. Now, with Iraola tipped to take over, the hierarchy’s strategy is under intense scrutiny.
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Carragher questions the Alonso snub
Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher was vocal about his concerns regarding the club's decision-making process. The former Liverpool defender struggled to understand why sporting director Richard Hughes did not prioritise Alonso if there was any doubt over Slot’s future. Carragher felt that Alonso’s pedigree and his familiarity with the club’s high-pressure environment made him the standout candidate for the role.
"I would have changed him (Slot) for Xabi Alonso. As soon as he went to Chelsea, I was thinking that I would keep Slot," Carragher explained. "When I was thinking about Alonso, it was also because he got the best out of Florian Wirtz. If you were going to change it, why was it not for Alonso? With Alonso, you have an incredible playing CV, the managers he has been coached by. What he did at Leverkusen. He has managed Real Madrid. I know it didn't go well, but he is used to that pressure and scrutiny."
Tactical concerns for the new era
Beyond the pedigree of the manager, Carragher also expressed tactical reservations about how Iraola would fit into the current squad at Anfield. Iraola is known for a relentless, high-pressing style that requires specific physical attributes from his players. There are fears that the current Liverpool roster, built for different systems, may struggle to adapt to such a demanding philosophy without significant overhaul.
"If Liverpool chose Iraola over Alonso, it is very worrying for Liverpool," Carragher added. "If it is because Alonso wants to play a back three, or his style of play, fair enough. But I am not sure Liverpool has the players to play Iraola's high-pressing game."
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A summer of major transition
The managerial change is just one part of a massive summer rebuild facing the Reds. Following the exit of Mohamed Salah, the new coach will need to find a world-class replacement on the wing while also establishing an entirely new backroom staff. Slot's departure also signals the exits of assistants Sipke Hulshoff, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and Ruben Peeters, leaving a void in the training ground hierarchy.
While Iraola has proven he can rebuild squads after losing key assets - having successfully navigated the sales of star players at Bournemouth - the pressure of the Anfield spotlight is a different beast entirely.