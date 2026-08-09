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Andoni Iraola confirms Jeremy Jacquet injury return date as Liverpool prepare for Como double-header
Jacquet nearing Liverpool bow
Liverpool supporters have been forced to wait for a first glimpse of their new defensive powerhouse, but the wait appears to be nearly over. Jacquet, who completed a deal worth up to £60m earlier this summer, has been sidelined for the opening fixtures of the Reds' pre-season schedule.
The 21-year-old was absent once again as Andoni Iraola’s side fell to a 3-2 defeat against Monaco at Anfield on Sunday, sparking questions about his readiness for the new Premier League campaign.
The former Rennes man has spent the last week working away from the main group, continuing his rehabilitation after a summer spent managing a shoulder issue. Despite the recent loss to the Ligue 1 outfit, Iraola was able to provide a positive outlook on the Frenchman's condition.
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Iraola explains cautious approach
Speaking to LFCTV following the match against Monaco, Iraola detailed the decision-making process regarding Jacquet’s availability. "Jeremy, we were in doubt whether to pick him today or not; we decided not," Iraola explained.
"But he should be fine for the next one." This update suggests that the medical department is satisfied with his progress, paving the way for a debut next Sunday.
The conservative approach taken by the Liverpool hierarchy stems from Jacquet’s history with shoulder surgery, an injury he suffered shortly after the initial agreement for his transfer was reached in January. As the head coach previously explained, the Frenchman trained "very well" at the start of pre-season but then felt "some discomfort" that led Liverpool to be cautious in the aftermath of Joe Gomez‘s injury.
Defensive reinforcements on the horizon
The news of Jacquet's imminent return comes at a critical time for the Reds' backline. In the friendly against Monaco, Virgil van Dijk and Ifeanyi Ndukwe were the only fit specialist centre-backs available to start the game.
While Ndukwe has impressed during the summer months, the lack of senior depth has been a point of concern for fans. However, the defensive ranks are set for a further boost beyond Jacquet's return, with the club having secured a loan deal for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to provide elite-level cover and competition.
The Frenchman has already spoken about his excitement to learn from the club captain, stating: "At Liverpool, apart from the fact that Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his career, training with him is going to be huge. He's going to teach me so much. Training with guys like that, it doesn't get any better than that.
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Final dress rehearsal against Como
Liverpool’s pre-season preparations will culminate in a double-header against Como next Sunday, which will serve as the final test before the competitive action begins. The schedule includes a behind-closed-doors fixture at the AXA Training Centre at 12pm, followed by a more formal clash at 6pm.
It is highly likely that Iraola will use the evening game as a dress rehearsal for the Premier League opener, meaning Jacquet could be handed minutes in the earlier, private session to build up his match sharpness without the glare of the public eye.
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