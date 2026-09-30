'They would not let them lose!' - Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa charged by FA after accusing referees of Man Utd bias following late Craven Cottage drama

The Football Association has officially charged Arbeloa with misconduct following a series of controversial remarks made after Fulham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, where Michael Carrick's side were fortunate to salvage a point thanks to a deflected 89th-minute strike from Matheus Cunha on September 20.

In his assessment of the officiating, Arbeloa suggested that the refereeing team was biased in favour of Carrick's side. The FA statement clarified that the charge relates to comments that 'imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official.' This disciplinary action adds further pressure to the Fulham boss, who has endured a difficult start to life in the Craven Cottage dugout since arriving in the summer. The Spaniard has until Thursday to provide a formal response to the governing body regarding the allegations.