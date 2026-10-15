Alisson Becker insists Liverpool and Brazil 'move on' without Mohamed Salah and Neymar as goalkeeper admits he will 'always miss' iconic duo

Both departures deprived Alisson of team-mates who defined an era of silverware and individual brilliance, with Salah securing eight major honours on Merseyside and Neymar cementing his legacy as Brazil's all-time record goalscorer with 80 goals.

Addressing the dawn of life without his two long-time colleagues, Alisson told ESPN Brasil: "Of course, all these players brought and bring great benefits when they play in their clubs or national teams. And while they play, they'll always bring benefit. But it goes on. Brazil, Liverpool."

Confident that both setups can thrive despite shifting personnel, he added: "Liverpool is a great team, we hired new players and already have a very good squad here. Brazil is also still renewing. So things move on."