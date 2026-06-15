Alexander Isak & Viktor Gyokeres among the goals as Sweden thrash Tunisia to open World Cup campaign in style

Isak put a difficult debut season with Liverpool firmly behind him by delivering a dominant performance on the world stage. The striker was the architect of Tunisia's downfall, scoring a brilliant solo goal and playing a pivotal role in the build-up to several others as Graham Potter's side lived up to their pre-tournament billing.

The breakthrough came as early as the seventh minute through Brighton's Yasin Ayari. Despite having Tunisian heritage, the midfielder showed no sentimentality as he rifled home from the edge of the box after Mouhib Chamakh had initially denied Isak and Gyokeres in a chaotic opening sequence.