Ederson Alisson Ter StegenGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Al-Hilal want a world-class goalkeeper! Saudi side consider moves for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Man City's Ederson, as well as Liverpool stopper Alisson, ahead of summer spending spree

M. ter StegenBarcelonaTransfersAl HilalLiverpoolManchester CityA. BeckerEderson Moraes

Al-Hilal are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, and are also monitoring Manchester City's Ederson.

  • Saudi club want new goalkeeper
  • Eyeing two world-leading stoppers
  • Ter Stegen, Alisson, Ederson eyed
