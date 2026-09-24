AC Milan prepare 'forever' contract for Adrien Rabiot as Rossoneri move to secure midfield lynchpin until 2030

Milan are eager to tie down Rabiot to a long-term contract extension. The Rossoneri aim to extend his deal until at least 2030, as per Gazzetta. Club owner Cardinale has placed the Frenchman's contract renewal high on his agenda.

He is set to personally oversee negotiations in October as soon as he returns to Milan. Turning 32 in April, this proposed renewal would effectively act as a 'forever' deal for Rabiot. It offers the versatile midfielder the opportunity to finish his top-level career with the Rossoneri.