‘Adapt to the cold!’ - Alexis Sanchez backed to star in MLS for Montreal as Bacary Sagna explains why more players should seek out the Canada experience

The hope is that, in the twilight of his career, a lost spark will be rediscovered on Canadian soil. Sagna expects that to be the case, with the former France international telling GOAL of what Alexis can expect in Montreal and why MLS should be delighted to have another global superstar on board.

Sagna, who was speaking on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino, said: “He will need to adapt to the cold first! Trust me, it's cold. But Alexis Sanchez is a top player. I had some feedback already and people were impressed at his first session, they could see the difference of quality, they could see why he is Alexis Sanchez.

“I think it's very important for him to just enjoy football again and to show why he's been performing for Arsenal, why he's been in the top 20 best players in the world at some point. MLS will notice this soon because he's a top player and I'm pleased to see him playing for Montreal and hopefully he will have a great impact.”