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FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

AC Milan step up pursuit of €50m Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after stunning hat-trick against rivals Inter

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AC Milan
N. Tresoldi
Club Brugge
Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Champions League
First Division A
Serie A

AC Milan have intensified their efforts to sign prolific Club Brugge marksman Nicolo Tresoldi after watching the youngster single-handedly dismantle city rivals Inter in the Champions League. RedBird chief Gerry Cardinale is eager to bring the €50m-rated forward back to Italy amid fierce competition from across the continent.

  • San Siro treble accelerates interest

    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have ramped up their pursuit of the 22-year-old forward following his historic midweek treble against the Nerazzurri. A 30th-minute penalty, a 63rd-minute tap-in and a clinical 74th-minute finish powered the Belgian visitors to a shock 4-3 triumph at San Siro. He consequently matched Gareth Bale's 2010 feat as only the second visiting player to net a Champions League hat-trick against Inter.


  • FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Boyhood allegiance hands Rossoneri advantage

    RedBird chief Cardinale has instructed recruitment bosses at Via Aldo Rossi to monitor the Cagliari-born striker's camp ahead of a potential swoop in January or next summer. The frontman's valuation has surpassed €50 million following two hat-tricks in two months, with Brugge having already turned down a €35m bid from AS Roma in August.

    Reluctant to lose another star after selling Christos Tzolis to Arsenal, the Belgian club held firm, forcing Roma to sign Santiago Castro as Donyell Malen's deputy instead. Although Inter are also circling, Milan hold a trump card through the player's boyhood loyalties, echoing their capture of fellow fan Ardon Jashari from Brugge in August 2025.

    Addressing his son's stance in La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Atalanta defender Emanuele Tresoldi said: "My son is a Milan fan and his dream is to wear the Rossoneri shirt. If Inter called him, I am not sure he would accept."

  • International tug-of-war adds further intrigue

    Beyond the battle for his club signature, the sought-after striker is also locked in an international tug-of-war between Germany and Italy. Determined to compete for major honours on the grandest stages, the youngster plans to make a final decision on his senior international allegiance after representing the Germans at the upcoming Under-21 European Championship. That choice will ultimately determine whether he plays under Jurgen Klopp with Germany or Roberto Mancini with the Azzurri.

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  • FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Major European switch looms large

    Tresoldi is unlikely to stay in Belgium for the 2027-28 campaign, as the ambitious striker feels prepared to advance to one of Europe's top five leagues. Milan officials must now put together a substantial financial package if they hope to lure him away as early as the winter window. Continued heroics in the Champions League will only drive up his asking price before January arrives.