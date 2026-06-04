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AC Milan emerge as shock contenders to sign £35m West Ham winger after Premier League relegation
Rossoneri step up interest in Summerville
Milan have made checks on West Ham winger Summerville and are weighing up a formal move ahead of what is expected to be a significant summer overhaul at San Siro, as per TEAMtalk. The Dutchman was one of West Ham's standout performers despite the club's disappointing campaign. His form during the second half of the season attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, with Milan now entering an increasingly competitive race for his signature.
Summerville finished the campaign strongly, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his final 16 Premier League appearances. His performances also earned him a place in the Netherlands' World Cup squad despite not yet making a senior international appearance - with his debut for his country coming in the Oranje's 1-0 defeat to Algeria.
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Summerville emerges as a prime target for Milan's rebuild
Milan's interest forms part of wider recruitment planning being carried out by owners RedBird as the club prepares for next season. Recruitment work is continuing alongside efforts to finalise the club's coaching structure, with talks progressing over the appointment of former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.
Regardless of who takes charge, Milan's recruitment staff reportedly believe Summerville's qualities are well suited to Serie A. His pace, direct style and creativity are viewed as attributes that could translate effectively to Italian football. West Ham, meanwhile, face a difficult task in retaining one of their most valuable assets after relegation. The club are believed to value the winger at around £35 million, having initially signed him for approximately £25m from Leeds in 2024.
Leao's future is uncertain
The Serie A side are exploring attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty surrounding Leao's future. The Portugal international is reportedly considering a move away from Milan this summer, prompting the club to identify potential replacements. Within the club, Summerville is understood to be among the leading candidates to strengthen the left side of the attack should Leao depart.
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Battle for signature set to intensify
Milan are expected to face strong competition if they decide to formalise their interest. Tottenham and Aston Villa have both been monitoring Summerville and can offer the prospect of remaining in the Premier League while competing for European football.
As the summer transfer window approaches, West Ham must decide whether to cash in on one of their most sought-after players. Summerville's strong individual campaign has placed him firmly on the radar of clubs across England and Europe, setting up a potentially significant transfer battle.