'Absolutely ridiculous!' - Tottenham vs Everton second-half delay leaves Gary Neville 'furious'

Working on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, Neville was quick to voice his immense frustration regarding the lack of synchronicity between the two vital fixtures. The former Manchester United defender could not hide his anger at the referee Michael Oliver having to hold up proceedings due to the ongoing VAR technical issues. Neville passionately stated: "Why have they kicked off there if they're synchronising it? I don't think a football match should be stopped for this. This is not good enough, I get you have technical problems. The fans are booing, and rightly so. I'm furious with this, not just because it's the last game of the season, sporting integrity."