‘Does he go abroad?’ - Morgan Rogers told he can ‘go higher’ as former Aston Villa star Henri Lansbury makes transfer prediction

Rogers is not averse to taking brave decisions, which suggests that he may step out of his comfort zone again. Having spent time on the books at Manchester City, the West Midlands native dropped down into the Championship when joining Middlesbrough in 2023 - having picked up EFL experience across a series of loan spells.

He needed just 26 appearances for Boro in order to earn a £15 million ($20m) move to Villa, and has not looked back from there. Former Villans midfielder Lansbury said of Rogers’ career path and why he deserves immense credit for taking one step backwards in order to start moving forwards again: “It's just game time. I even say it now to the young boys, ‘whatever you can do, just go out and play games because that's where you're going to get seen, that's where you're going to get your confidence’.

“Even if you have to go to the Championship or League One, you're still going to play men's football. Obviously the U21s now are not really getting much men's football and a few of them fall by the wayside.

“But the special ones that get in touch with the first team, as soon as they're touching first team ground, they need to be going out on loan and playing - just playing games.”