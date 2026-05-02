'Best game I ever witnessed' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals key reason why PSG & Bayern are 'in a different world'

While Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone questioned the defensive discipline of the free-scoring PSG vs Bayern match, the Gunners manager did not hold back in his praise for the clash between the French and German giants, suggesting the quality on display was unprecedented.

“When I look at that game, Bayern v PSG, it’s probably the best game I ever witnessed in the quality of two teams and especially the individual quality the players delivered, I have never seen something like this,” Arteta said. However, he was quick to point out that their ability to perform at such a high tempo is a direct result of their domestic circumstances allowing for better rotation and recovery.