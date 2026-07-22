Chelsea's new full-back, Newcastle's Anthony Gordon replacement and 10 Premier League transfers you may have missed during the World Cup

In the Premier League, an extraordinary sum of money is being spent once again. We've seen Tottenham splurge on the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Elliot Anderson has swapped Nottingham Forest for Manchester City for a huge fee and Chelsea are set to make Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player of all time after striking a £117 million ($157m) deal with Aston Villa.

But it's not just the big hitters who have been splashing the cash this summer, with a number of relatively lower-profile moves going through while all eyes were on the tournament across the pond.

Here, then, are 10 Premier League transfers you might have missed during the World Cup...