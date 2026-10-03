'Real Madrid will turn his head' - Liverpool sent Virgil van Dijk warning over potential free transfer

Van Dijk is currently operating in the final season of the two-year contract extension he signed back in April 2025. Following a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on September 20, the Netherlands international revealed that the club has not yet initiated talks regarding a new agreement. While the 35-year-old is said to be calm regarding his current situation on Merseyside, the lack of movement from the board has sparked intense speculation regarding a potential move to La Liga next summer.

Emile Heskey, who made over 200 appearances for the Reds during a successful four-year spell at the club, believes the prestige of Real Madrid could prove decisive. "Van Dijk, he is coming to the end of his contract at Liverpool, but we've got to remember that when certain clubs come calling they turn your head whether you’re under contract or not, and Real Madrid is one of them," Heskey explained. "So I'd be surprised if his head's not turned. The only thing is that Liverpool letting another big star go at the end of their contract doesn't sit well with me."

The former England forward expressed concern that losing such a pivotal figure for nothing would be a significant blow to the club’s standing and its supporters. Heskey noted that Van Dijk remains a high-value asset despite his veteran status, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "And it won’t [sit well] with the fans either because despite his age he still has value. That’s something that Van Dijk has to consider given his status at Liverpool," he added, highlighting the delicate nature of the negotiations.