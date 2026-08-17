'It’s a question only he can answer' - Ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann gives Arsenal edge in Bradley Barcola race

The race for Barcola has reached boiling point as the summer transfer deadline approaches, with two of the Premier League's biggest heavyweights vying for his signature.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the French capital since his arrival from Lyon, contributing 39 goals and 37 assists during his 152 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side. His refusal to sign a contract extension beyond 2028 has alerted Europe’s elite, particularly after his pivotal role in PSG’s recent domestic and continental dominance.

Liverpool, now under the stewardship of Andoni Iraola, are desperate to find a world-class replacement for Mohamed Salah following his move to Trabzonspor. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options after failing to land Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

The stakes are incredibly high, and former Germany international Hamann admits that while Anfield has its unique charms, the sporting project at the Emirates Stadium might be more enticing for a player accustomed to constant silverware. Liverpool have already tested the waters by submitting an improved €135m bid for the talented winger.