'It's not my choice' - Dominik Szoboszlai addresses Liverpool bust-up with Curtis Jones and opens up on vice-captaincy ambitions

The incident occurred in the aftermath of Liverpool's victory against the League One side in New York, where tensions appeared to boil over at the final whistle. Reports suggested that Jones was frustrated by the decision to hand the captain's armband to Kostas Tsimikas rather than himself after Szoboszlai was substituted. The situation reportedly escalated to the point where the Greek player ripped off the armband and threw it to the ground in the heat of the moment.

Speaking about the encounter, Szoboszlai was keen to stress that the media had overblown the significance of the exchange. He said: "It was never a debate between us three. We just discussed something on the pitch. What actually after you guys make it very big. But next time we will manage to do it in the changing room. But no, nobody was angry at no one."

He added: "It's all cleared. We are cool, everybody. No, there hasn't been any conversation about the vice-captaincy. Obviously we have Virgil as the captain. We have Alisson. We have Joe Gomez. So there was no conversation at all."