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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoSabah FK
Book Viking vs Sabah FK Tickets
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How to get Viking vs Sabah FK tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Viking
Sabah FK
Champions League

Viking take on Sabah FK in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This encounter marks the first-ever competitive head-to-head meeting between the two clubs on the European stage. Both sides are looking to bounce back in the Champions League group phase following challenging defeats against powerhouse clubs earlier in the tournament.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Viking vs Sabah FK, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League kick-off?

Viking vs Sabah FK kicks off at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Lyse Arena

How to buy Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets?

You can look into several options to purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK:

  • Official Club Ticketing: Check directly through Viking FK's official website for club member sales, season ticket holder priority windows, and general public box office releases for matches at the Lyse Arena (Viking Stadion).
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the UEFA Champions League match between Viking FK and Sabah FK:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Category 3 (Behind the Goals / Standard Home End): €40 – €55
  • Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tier): €60 – €85
  • Category 1 (Longside / Prime Seating): €90 – €140
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250 – €450+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard / General Resale Listings: €240 – €265
  • Shortside Tier Resale:€1,850 – €2,150
  • Longside Tier Resale:€2,350 – €3,000+
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Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Sabah FK Form

Viking have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Lillestroem in the Eliteserien, and they also recorded an 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in that run. Their only defeat came against VfB Stuttgart, 3-1 in the Champions League. Across those five games, Viking scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Sabah FK have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Imisli FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Zira 5-0 in that same stretch. Across those five matches, Sabah scored 12 goals and conceded five.

VIK

VIK - Form

MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
AVL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAB

SAB - Form

IMI
W3-1
NEF
D0-0
SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
BVB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs Sabah FK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Viking and Sabah FK. Tuesday's fixture at the Lyse Arena will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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