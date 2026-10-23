This encounter marks the first-ever competitive head-to-head meeting between the two clubs on the European stage. Both sides are looking to bounce back in the Champions League group phase following challenging defeats against powerhouse clubs earlier in the tournament.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Viking vs Sabah FK, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League kick-off?

Viking vs Sabah FK kicks off at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

How to buy Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets?

You can look into several options to purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK:

Official Club Ticketing: Check directly through Viking FK's official website for club member sales, season ticket holder priority windows, and general public box office releases for matches at the Lyse Arena (Viking Stadion).

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the UEFA Champions League match between Viking FK and Sabah FK:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 3 (Behind the Goals / Standard Home End): €40 – €55

Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tier): €60 – €85

Category 1 (Longside / Prime Seating): €90 – €140

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250 – €450+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / General Resale Listings: €240 – €265

Shortside Tier Resale: €1,850 – €2,150

Longside Tier Resale:€2,350 – €3,000+

Viking vs Sabah FK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Sabah FK Form

Viking have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Lillestroem in the Eliteserien, and they also recorded an 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in that run. Their only defeat came against VfB Stuttgart, 3-1 in the Champions League. Across those five games, Viking scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Sabah FK have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Imisli FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Zira 5-0 in that same stretch. Across those five matches, Sabah scored 12 goals and conceded five.

Viking vs Sabah FK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Viking and Sabah FK. Tuesday's fixture at the Lyse Arena will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.