Real Betis are set to play Feyenoord on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

The Spanish side secured their long-awaited return to Europe's top-tier competition after ending a 21-year absence with a 5th-place finish in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord look to bounce back on the road in Spain following an opening-round 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Feyenoord, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League kick-off?

Real Betis vs Feyenoord kicks off at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

How to buy Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League match on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, you have a few main purchasing routes depending on which section you want to sit in:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Betis Official Website: Home section tickets are released directly through Real Betis' official ticketing portal. Priority is given to Betis club members (socios) before any remaining inventory goes to the general public.

Feyenoord Away Allocation: If you are supporting Feyenoord and want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed strictly through Feyenoord’s official ticketing portal to season ticket holders and verified club members.

How much do Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets cost?

For the Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League match at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, ticket costs vary depending on whether you purchase them face-value directly from the clubs or through secondary marketplace platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices

Standard Category Seats (Goles / Preference / Fondo): Approximately €40 to €90

Premium Longside Lower Seats: Around €90 to €150

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €200 to €350+

Away Supporters Sector: Face-value European away tickets are capped by UEFA guidelines at €70 for standard visiting supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Category 3 / 4 (Upper Shortside & End Stands): €80 – €110 per ticket

Category 2 (Corner & Upper Longside): €110 – €160 per ticket

Category 1 (Lower Central Longside): €160 – €250 per ticket

Category 1 Premium / VIP:€300 – €450+ per ticket

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only defeat a 5-2 loss to Levante earlier in the campaign. Since then, Pellegrini's side have beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in LaLiga, claimed a 3-2 win over Lille in the Champions League, won 2-1 at Villarreal, and followed that with a 1-0 victory over Getafe. Across those five matches, Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Feyenoord's recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 home win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they also beat PEC Zwolle 7-0 on the road. The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Van Bronckhorst's side scored 17 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Real Betis vs Feyenoord: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on January 29, 2026, when Real Betis beat Feyenoord 2-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. That is the only fixture on record between the two sides in the provided data, with Betis taking the win on home soil in that European encounter.