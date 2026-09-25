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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Book Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Tickets
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How to get Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Manchester City take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Manchester City take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Across seven historical Champions League meetings between the two European giants, Manchester City hold the upper hand with four victories compared to PSG's two. Their most recent encounter saw Paris Saint-Germain claim a thrilling 4-2 win over City at the Parc des Princes during the 2024–25 Champions League campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

When is Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, follow these primary options:

1. Official Manchester City Ticketing

  • Buying directly through Manchester City guarantees official access at face value.

2. Hospitality Packages

  • Hospitality packages are available to the general public without strict membership requirement.
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

How much do Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Champions League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or buy through secondary platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Direct Club Sales)

When bought directly through Manchester City (for general admission via membership access):

  • Standard Adult Seats: Ranges from €45 to €95 depending on seating tier (Shortside Upper vs. Longside Lower) and concession status.
  • Youth / Senior Discounts: Generally ranges from €25 to €60.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub due to high demand:

  • Starting / Minimum Price: Around €115 – €135 for Shortside Upper Tier seats.
  • Average Resale Price: Approximately €280 – €320.
  • Longside Lower Tier Seats: Ranges from €170 to €250.
  • Hospitality / VIP Packages: Start around €180 and can reach €2,400+ for executive boxes and tunnel access.
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Manchester United in the Premier League on September 13, with Erling Haaland scoring the only goal. Earlier in that run, City beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League. They have conceded just four goals across those five games while scoring nine, and have kept two clean sheets in the process.

PSG's recent form is more mixed. Luis Enrique's side have won three of their last five, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Brest in Ligue 1 on September 13, and they beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League on September 9. However, a 2-1 defeat to Monaco and back-to-back 2-2 draws against Lille and Rennes earlier in the run show a fragility that City will look to exploit.

MCI

MCI - Form

COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
PSG

PSG - Form

LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on January 22, 2025, when PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Paris. Across the five previous encounters on record, City have won three and PSG two, with the 2021 Champions League semi-final ties — which City won on aggregate — making up a significant portion of that history. The two clubs have scored a combined 19 goals across those five matches.

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawParis Saint-Germain
3
0
2
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals


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