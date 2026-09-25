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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoSporting CP
Book Lens vs Sporting CP Tickets
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How to get Lens vs Sporting CP tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lens
Sporting CP
Champions League

Lens take on Sporting CP in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lens take on Sporting CP on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Both clubs enter the fixture in high spirits after kicking off their European campaigns with opening-match victories. RC Lens earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over Slavia Prague on Matchday 1, while Sporting CP secured a solid 3-1 win against Galatasaray.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Sporting CP, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League kick-off?

Lens vs Sporting CP kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between RC Lens and Sporting CP at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • RC Lens Official Ticketing Portal: The primary and safest way to purchase tickets is directly through the official RC Lens ticketing site (billetterie.rclens.fr). Home match tickets are released in phases, often prioritizing season ticket holders and club members before reaching general sale.
  • RC Lens Resale Platform: If general tickets sell out, RC Lens operates an official ticket resale marketplace on their ticketing platform where season ticket holders resell verified seats at face value.
  • Sporting CP Away Section: If you are supporting Sporting CP, away section allocations are typically sold directly through Sporting CP's official ticketing system to registered members.

2. Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

  • If official primary sales are sold out, tickets can be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. Keep in mind that prices on secondary platforms vary based on demand and are set by individual sellers.
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How much do Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between RC Lens and Sporting CP at Stade Bollaert-Delelis vary depending on the sales channel and seating category:

  • Official Primary Sales: Standard matchday tickets directly through RC Lens typically start from around €30 to €55 for behind-the-goal stands (North/South) and range up to €90 to €250 for premium sideline seating (East/West) and hospitality packages.
  • Official Peer-to-Peer Resale: Resale tickets purchased via the official RC Lens resale platform are sold at face value, generally starting between €35 and €80 for standard seats.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: On secondary ticketing platforms such as Ticombo, entry-level seats generally start around €85 to €125, with midfield or high-demand categories reaching €200 to €450+.
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Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Sporting CP Form

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1 on September 13, following their 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague. Earlier in the run, they lost 1-0 to Lorient and 2-1 to Strasbourg in back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats. Their best performance in the period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22.

Sporting CP have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Famalicão in Liga Portugal on September 13, before which they beat Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League. They also recorded wins over Nacional, Rio Ave, and Alverca, and have not lost in any of their last five games.

RCL

RCL - Form

STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RA
W0-4
NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs Sporting CP: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Lens and Sporting CP.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
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2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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