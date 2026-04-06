Norwich City Overview

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Middlesbrough v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

📽️ | Thompson faces FA heat after bottle incident

The Football Association (FA) has been urged to take individual action against Jordan Thompson after the Preston North End midfielder kicked a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator. The incident occurred during the 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, a result that further compounds the pressure on manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Preston North EndJ. Thompson
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-MAN CITY

Leeds urge fans to respect Ramadan pause after booing

Leeds United have issued a firm plea to their supporters to respect a planned pause in play during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City. The break is designed to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast, a protocol that was unfortunately met with hostility during the club’s recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road. Seeking to avoid a repeat of those scenes, the west Yorkshire club released a detailed statement ahead of the game.

Leeds UnitedD. Farke
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Standings

ブンデスリーガ crestブンデスリーガ

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1バイエルン crestバイエルン342851122368689
W
W
D
W
W
2ボルシア・ドルトムント crestボルシア・ドルトムント34227570343673
W
W
L
W
L
3RBライプツィヒ crestRBライプツィヒ34205966471965
L
W
L
W
W
4シュトゥットガルト crestシュトゥットガルト34188871492262
D
W
D
D
L
5ホッフェンハイム crestホッフェンハイム34187965521361
L
W
D
W
W
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