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Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle bid €24m for 'Nigerian Neymar'

Newcastle United have ramped up their summer recruitment drive by launching a formal €24m bid for Swedish side AIK’s teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna. The winger, who has earned the nickname the 'Nigerian Neymar' due to his explosive style of play, has become one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.

Newcastle UnitedZ. Yohanna
Kevin Filling NXGN GFX

Why Man Utd want Swedish teen following in Isak's footsteps

Sweden has a proud modern history of producing elite strikers, from Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres. If the hype is to be believed, then 16-year-old Kevin Filling is the latest sensation off that conveyor belt of talent, and the AIK prospect is already being linked with a transfer to one of the Premier League's big hitters.

NXGNManchester United
Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5

Man Utd in 'concrete negotiations' to seal cut-price January transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in "concrete negotiations" to seal a cut-price January transfer for 16-year-old Swedish prodigy Kevin Filling. With INEOS now firmly steering football operations at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have made youth recruitment a cornerstone of their rebuild. United’s scouts have spent months monitoring emerging forwards across the continent, and Filling, one of Scandinavia’s brightest teenage strikers, is now top of their wish list.

Manchester UnitedR. Amorim
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August 2026
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3
FT
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Standings

Allsvenskan crestAllsvenskan

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Haecken crestHaecken156722823525
D
D
W
L
L
5Malmoe FF crestMalmoe FF157263025523
W
L
D
W
W
6AIK crestAIK156451821-322
L
D
W
W
W
7Vaesteraas SK crestVaesteraas SK156452429-522
L
W
D
W
W
8Elfsborg crestElfsborg155642018221
W
L
L
L
D
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