AIK Overview

Man Utd in 'concrete negotiations' to seal cut-price January transfer
Manchester United are reportedly in "concrete negotiations" to seal a cut-price January transfer for 16-year-old Swedish prodigy Kevin Filling. With INEOS now firmly steering football operations at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have made youth recruitment a cornerstone of their rebuild. United’s scouts have spent months monitoring emerging forwards across the continent, and Filling, one of Scandinavia’s brightest teenage strikers, is now top of their wish list.