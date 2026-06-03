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Newcastle make €24m bid for winger dubbed 'Nigerian Neymar'
Newcastle move for Swedish league star
The Magpies are determined to bolster their attacking options under Eddie Howe and have identified the 18-year-old Yohanna as a primary target. According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg and reports from Swedish outlet Expressen, the Tyneside club has lodged a significant offer to bring the attacker to St. James’ Park.
The proposed €24 million fee would represent a landmark moment for Scandinavian football. If the deal is completed at that price point, Yohanna is set to become the most expensive signing in the history of the Swedish top-flight, underlining the high regard in which he is held by recruitment experts across the continent.
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The battle for the 'Nigerian Neymar'
Newcastle aren't the only Premier League side in the hunt for the talented winger. Brighton remain firmly in the picture and have reportedly already reached an agreement with the player. However, the Magpies are hopeful that their financial muscle and the project on offer in the North East will be enough to hijack the deal and pip the Seagulls to his signature.
Yohanna’s reputation has skyrocketed thanks to what scouts describe as "blistering pace and dribbling skills." As a left-footed right-winger, he fits the modern profile of an inverted attacker who excels at cutting inside to unleash powerful shots or create scoring opportunities for teammates, qualities that Howe believes can elevate Newcastle’s frontline.
Europe’s elite monitoring Yohanna’s progress
The race for Yohanna’s signature extends far beyond the Premier League. Heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham have all been linked with the teenager, while Ligue 1 side Rennes are also said to be monitoring the situation closely. His exciting style of play has made him a fixture in the notebooks of Europe’s elite scouting departments.
Despite being just 18 years old, many observers believe Yohanna has the physical and technical attributes required to hit the ground running in the Premier League. His immense potential is already backed by numbers, having racked up five goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with just 10 rounds played in the league. While he is not yet the finished article, the prospect of developing his raw talent under Howe’s tutelage is a focal point of Newcastle's pitch to the player's representatives.
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International recognition and recovery
Yohanna’s rise was recently acknowledged by the Nigerian national team, who handed him a call-up for the Unity Cup in London. However, his current club AIK blocked the move. A club statement noted that the decision was made to allow the youngster "to focus on his rehabilitation and domestic club duties," ensuring he remains in peak condition ahead of a potential high-profile transfer.
Should the move materialize, the teenager will provide a much-needed attacking spark for Newcastle following a lacklustre 2025-2026 campaign, in which the Magpies finished twelfth and subsequently missed out on European qualification for next season. Furthermore, the young winger could serve as a direct replacement for Anthony Gordon following his high-profile departure to Barcelona.