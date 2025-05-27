Here’s all you need to know about grabbing tickets to the two huge semi-final encounters

Europe is in a football frenzy this summer, with the continent’s best female kickers descending on Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025 Finals. Football is a funny old game, as we know, and events rarely go to script, but if the top-seeded sides do progress through to the latter stages, then we are set for some exhilarating knockout encounters.

Swiss fans will be hoping that the host nations’ good luck continues (both 2017 & 2022 hosts went all the way). If the Rossocrociati do top their group and progress, it could set up a stunning semi-final with 8-time European champions Germany in Geneva on July 22. On the other side of the draw, Spain and France are the top seeds in Groups B & D and could meet in an epic last-4 encounter in Zurich on July 23. Of course, plenty of other nations will fancy their chances, but whoever progresses and whatever happens on Swiss soil this July, we are guaranteed two not-to-be-missed semi-finals. Tickets are now available for both matches, and this could be the perfect opportunity to snap them up before they are gone.

Despite being delayed a year, due to the COVID pandemic, the Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success, with the final held at the iconic Wembley Stadium. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be even bigger and better. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there by securing a ticket now.

Switzerland are staging the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship with matches taking place in eight cities across the country. 16 teams will feature in a third successive tournament. The quest for glory began in April last year with 51 teams dreaming of claiming one of the 15 available Finals’ places. Switzerland automatically qualified when they were given Women's Euro 2025 hosting rights.

The top two teams in each of the four League A groups qualified directly for the Finals, with the remaining seven spots decided by two rounds of play-offs (October to December 2024). Of the 16 qualified teams, 14 had taken part in the Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales both made history by securing places at their first major Finals tournament.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals this July, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When are the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals?

Date Phase Time (CET) Tickets Tuesday, July 22 Semi-Final: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 9 pm (CET) StubHub Wednesday, July 23 Semi-Final: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 9 pm (CET) StubHub

The Stade de Geneve in Geneva is staging the first semi-final and four other matches during the Women's Euro 2025 Finals. It has a capacity of 30,950 and, as well as hosting regular Swiss internationals, it is also the home ground of Swiss Super League club, Servette. The stadium's construction was completed in 2003, and along with football, the venue has staged rugby union and ice hockey matches too. In 2023, AZ Alkmaar beat Hajduk Split 5-0 in the men's UEFA Youth League final at the Stade de Genève.

The Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich is the venue for the second semi-final and, like the Stade de Genève, is hosting four other matches earlier in the Women's Euro 2025 Finals. Opened in 2007, the stadium has a capacity of 24,186 and is the home ground for two Swiss Super League clubs, FC Zurich and Grasshoppers. It has also hosted numerous Swiss men's and women's internationals, as well as regular athletics meetings. In 1960, Armin Hary became the first man to run 100 metres in ten seconds on the stadium's track. Away from sport, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, and Ed Sheeran have all played concerts at the venue in recent years.

Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals were split into three categories and were originally priced as follows:

Category 1: CHF 70 (€74)

CHF 70 (€74) Category 2: CHF 40 (€42)

CHF 40 (€42) Category 3: CHF 25 (€26)

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from €46 for category 3 tickets up to €1,815 for category 1 seats.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final tickets

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Women's Euro 2025 semi-finals

With two exciting stadiums hosting the Euro 2025 semi-finals, you could find yourself in either Geneva or Zurich to catch a glimpse of the teams turning the corner to the grand finale. If you're looking to stay over after one of these nail-biting events, you're in luck because we have all the info on where exactly you can (and should) be staying in Switzerland for the Women's Euro 2025 semi-finals.

Tuesday's fixture will see two teams going head-to-head at the Stade de Genève in Geneva. This western city at the tip of Lac Léman is compact and picturesque, so it makes sense to extend your stay. Most areas in the city are within walking distance, and the stadium is just to the south of the city, so you can have your pick of the best places to stay. Just hover through the interactive map below to see the best accommodation options for the semi-final on July 22 in Geneva.

The second semi-final fixture is secured for Wednesday, July 23 and is happening on the other side of the country, all the way in Zurich. Known as the banking and finance capital of Switzerland, fans will be flocking to the streets to enjoy the game in Stadion Letzigrund, with a capacity of over 30,000. Looking to stay over in Zurich? Hotels and apartments - as well as their prices - are available to browse in the map below, where you can find the best option for you.

How to watch or stream the Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals

The Women's Euro 2025 Finals are screened by the following channels in the various finalists’ countries:

Country Channels Belgium RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza & VRT Max Denmark Viaplay Finland Yle Areena France TF1 Germany Das Erste, Sportstudio Iceland RUV / RUV 2 Italy RAI PLAY Netherlands NPO1 Norway NRK, TV 2 Play Poland TVP Sport Portugal RTP1 + RTP2, Canal 11 & Sport TV Spain RTVE PLAY Sweden SVT, Viaplay.se Switzerland Play SRF, Play RTS & Play RSI

In the UK, every Women's Euro 2025 match will be available to watch or stream live free-to-air on either BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX). They will be sharing coverage of the Women's Euro 2025 semi-finals.

In the US, the Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast live by FOX Sports. US fans can stream the matches with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.