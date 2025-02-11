How to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour tickets today: Presale ticket links, prices, resale & more

Buzzing for the new Bey tour? Look no further than this article to bring you all you need to secure tickets to see her live this year

The beehive is fueled with excitement because it's official: Beyonce has announced that the Cowboy Carter tour is coming to a city near you. Touring with a country album that won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, a new addition to the singer's illustrious collection, the tour spans several dates across the US, UK, and France.

The announcement came after the Grammy's, where the singer also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus. The wins extended the Texas native's record for being the most awarded artist in Grammy's history, winning 35 awards from 99 nominations.

Fans got a taste of what they could expect from the tour when Beyonce performed at the Texas halftime show on Christmas Day last year. She brought out some collaborators on the album, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter Blue Ivy.

If you like the sound of doing the hoedown with fellow Bey fans this summer, let GOAL tell you how you can get your hands on tickets.

When is Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?

Getty Images

The tour begins in Los Angeles on April 28th, 2025, making its way around several states in the US before hopping over the Atlantic to do six shows in London starting 6th June 2025. The grand tour celebrating the star's entry into the country genre has three dates in Paris before returning to the States, with the last show in Atalanta on 13th July 2025.

Full list of presales for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour

Presale Date BeyHive Presale 11th - 12th Feb Citi Cardmember Presale 12th - 13th Feb Verizon Access Presale 12th - 13th Feb Artists Presale 13th Feb Verizon Access Select Presale 14th Feb - 31st March Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets 14th Feb - 31st March

Where to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets

If you miss out on the presale or general sales on official sites, then you can always catch some resale tickets on StubHub. As always, the prices might be higher for resale sites, but if you want to see Beyonce belt some country tunes live in the Flesh, they are the best option for securing super in-demand tickets.

How much are Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets?

Getty Images

Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour start around $70 and can go up as high as $400. The prices, of course, all depend on the seating categories, whether you are sitting or standing, but most importantly, what stadium area you will be watching from.

Full list of dates for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour