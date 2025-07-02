What do the winners of the CONCACAF Gold Cup get? Prize money & trophy explained

GOAL takes a look at the prize money received by the winner of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the premier international tournament for national teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Beyond the glory of lifting the famous trophy, teams compete for significant financial rewards and opportunities to boost their programs.

In this article, GOAL will uncover exactly what winners receive, including prize money, the iconic trophy, how to watch the 2025 edition, and a glance back at the 2023 champions.

What is the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 prize money?

The 2025 Gold Cup features a prize pool structured similarly to recent editions:

Champion: $1,000,000

Runner-up: $500,000

Third place: $200,000

Fourth place: $150,000

Participation bonus: $200,000 per team for all 16 competitors

While CONCACAF hasn't officially confirmed the 2025 breakdown, these figures match the 2021 and 2023 editions, making it highly likely the structure remains unchanged.

How do I watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025?

There are several ways to catch all the excitement of the Gold Cup 2025, with coverage available in multiple languages.

Viewers can watch the live matches in either English or Spanish, depending on the platform they choose.

What is the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy like?

The Gold Cup trophy is a striking, classical-style cup with sleek, angled handles atop a stable pedestal. The trophy base features a polished plaque engraved with the year and winning nation.

It symbolizes regional supremacy; its elegant design reflects the prestige of the tournament and the honor of winning.

Who won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2023?

The 2023 final took place on July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Mexico edged Panama 1–0, clinching their record ninth Gold Cup title, with substitute Santiago Giménez scoring the decisive goal.

Panama finished as runners-up in that edition.

