How to watch today's River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds open their FIFA Club World Cup campaigns on Tuesday night, as the teams aim for a perfect start in Group E when they clash at Lumen Field.

While Inter will be marked as the favourite to top the group, it will be interesting to see River, Urawa Reds and Monterrey battle for the second qualification spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono, who is set for a move to Real Madrid when he turns 18, will be eager to make a strong impression here.

Facundo Colidio, who has scored six goals in his last 22 appearances, is expected to feature in the attacking third. Sebastian Driussi and Lucas Martinez should also form part of the lineup.

Urawa Red Diamonds team news

Ryoma Watanabe has been a key player for Urawa Reds this season, scoring six goals in 17 appearances and will be expected to be a prominent feature in attack.

Yasuke Matsuo has also contributed three goals in 20 appearances and is set to be another starter. Matheus Savio will also be in line for a spot in the final third.

