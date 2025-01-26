+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Tottenham vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueTottenhamTottenham vs LeicesterLeicester

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs are 15th in the standings and have lost four out of their last five league games. They did manage to secure a win in their most recent game, which was a Europa League outing against Hoffenheim.

Leicester's form is worse. They are 19th in the standings and have lost their last five league games. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)N/A
United States (U.S.)USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
Republic of IrelandN/A
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
Netherlands, Sweden, PolandViaplay
South AfricaShowmax, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between Tottenham and Leicester will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Leicester kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Leicester Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEI
31
A. Kinsky
3
S. Reguilon
33
B. Davies
6
R. Dragusin
23
P. Porro
30
R. Bentancur
10
J. Maddison
21
D. Kulusevski
9
Richarlison
7
H. Son
47
M. Moore
41
J. Stolarczyk
23
J. Vestergaard
3
W. Faes
2
J. Justin
16
V. Kristiansen
8
H. Winks
11
B. El Khannous
18
J. Ayew
24
B. Soumare
10
S. Mavididi
9
J. Vardy

4-2-3-1

LEIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Tottenham welcomed back Rodrigo Bentancur and Fraser Forster against Hoffenheim following their recoveries from concussion and illness, respectively. However, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, and Yves Bissouma remain doubtful as they continue to recover from minor injuries.

Dominic Solanke is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury, joining a lengthy list of absentees, including Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner.

Leicester team news

Leicester's injury list is less severe but still includes Abdul Fatawu, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ricardo Pereira. Additionally, Mads Hermansen remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a groin issue.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

LEI

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

14

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

