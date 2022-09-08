Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for Man Utd's upcoming games

Anselm Noronha|
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
Everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd in the Premier League, Europa League and all major competitions

Manchester United are under Erik ten Hag's tutelage that began with a 4-0 win over Liverpool in the pre-season club friendlies but the first sense of anxiety was felt when the Red Devils lost their first two Premier League games after finishing sixth in the domestic circuit last season.

However, United got their act together with with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and also went on to stop Arsenal's juggernaut in the Premier League by registering a 3-1 victory.

Facing a Round of 16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, the English outfit are going to be involved in the Europa League this time around, besides the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Live broadcast of Manchester United's match tonight

Manchester United's next fixture is a Europa League Group E clash against Real Sociedad.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 8

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad

BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate/BT Sport website & app

CBS Sports/fuboTV

How to watch Man Utd's upcoming Premier League games

A Premier League trip to Crystal Palace is sandwiched between United's opening two matchdays in the Europa League. The Red Devils sign off their September roster with a home game against Leeds United before kicking off October with the away leg of the Manchester derby.

In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Manchester United's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.

In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSNNBC and the NBC sports app.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 11

4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

fuboTV

Sep 18

2pm BST / 9am ET

Man Utd vs Leeds United

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

TBC

Oct 2

2pm BST / 9am ET

Man City vs Man Utd

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

TBC

Man Utd TV channels and live streams in the Europa League

Manchester United are in Group E of the UEFA Europa League that consists of Real Sociedad (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus) and Sheriff (Moldova).

BT Sport is showing the game United's Europa League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player.

In the U.S., CBS Sports is showing the games on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 8

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad

BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate/BT Sport website & app

CBS Sports/Paramount+

Sep 15

5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET

Sheriff vs Man Utd

BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app

TBC

Oct 6

5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET

Omonia vs Man Utd

TBC

TBC

Oct 13

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Man Utd vs Omonia

TBC

TBC

Oct 27

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Man Utd vs Sheriff

TBC

TBC

Nov 3

5:45pm BST / 11:45am ET

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd

TBC

TBC

Where to watch Man Utd in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Aston Villa. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Nov 8

TBD

Man Utd vs Aston Villa

TBC

TBC

Man Utd's schedule in the FA Cup

Manchester United play in the FA Cup from the third round, which will take place in January 2023.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC