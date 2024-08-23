How to watch today's Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will travel to Brighton for their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Both teams won their first game. Brighton delivered a solid performance to beat Everton 3-0 away from home. Manchester United's first win wasn't that straightforward, as it was Joshua Zirkzee's 87th-minute winner that secured the three points for the Red Devils.

How to watch Brighton v Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

In the US, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Brighton v Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 pm ET Venue: Falmer Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

It will kick off at 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag has announced that Victor Lindelof will miss the second Premier League match of the season against Brighton due to an injury.

The Reds are also dealing with the absences of left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while summer signing Leny Yoro is expected to be sidelined for another two months due to a broken metatarsal. Striker Rasmus Hojlund also remains out with a hamstring injury.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri Forwards: Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Brighton team news

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Yankuba Minteh, who left last Saturday's 3-0 victory over Everton just before halftime due to concussion protocols, is available for selection.

Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, and Pervis Estupinan have all returned to training as well.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Milner, Wieffer; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill Defenders: Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Van Hecke, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels Midfielders: Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Brighton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United Premier League 16/09/23 Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 05/05/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Manchester United Premier League 23/04/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 P Manchester United FA Cup 07/08/22 Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

