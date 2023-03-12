Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says his team's performance against struggling Bournemouth on Saturday was "unacceptable".

WHAT HAPPENED? Bournemouth climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday. The Cherries had been beaten 9-0 by the Reds earlier this season but gained revenge thanks to Philip Billing's first-half goal. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the second half for the Reds, and Alexander-Arnold feels Bournemouth simply wanted the win more than the Reds.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is the time of the season when everyone knows what they are fighting for and obviously Bournemouth are in a relegation battle," he told the club's official website.

"They are fighting for survival. But every team in the league is fighting for something so it means a lot to get the three points. I think looking back on it now, they probably wanted it more than us and that is something that is unacceptable and we need to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's shock defeat to Bournemouth has hurt their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League. The Reds are now six points behind Tottenham, albeit with a game in hand, and have managed just three wins from 13 away games in the Premier League so far this season.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost consecutive Premier League matches against opponents starting the day bottom of the table for the first time since December 2010-February 2011 (vs Wolves and West Ham respectively).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds head to Real Madrid next in the Champions League, aiming to overturn a 5-2 deficit in their last-16 tie after the first leg at Anfield.