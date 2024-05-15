Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo & Amad Diallo give glimpse of brighter future as Erik ten Hag's beleaguered side scrape to VAR-assisted win

The youngsters were both on the scoresheet in United's 3-2 win over Newcastle, pointing to a less gloomy future at Old Trafford

Manchester United recovered from a torrid run of results to down Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red Devils did not exactly cruise to victory in an end-to-end encounter, but with some help from VAR and their inspired youngsters, Erik ten Hag's side got over the line, and maintain a slight hope of qualifying for European football next season.

Kobbie Mainoo opened the scoring, as he was found completely unmarked in the penalty area on the half-hour mark, and finished coolly into the bottom corner after a fine pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Just five minutes later, Anthony Gordon burst into the penalty area and went down under the challenge of Sofyan Amrabat, who clearly raked his heel, but VAR opted against intervening after the referee chose not to give a penalty. Later in the half, Casemiro came to the rescue as he cleared a Dan Burn header off the line.

Just three minutes into the second period, Gordon got the goal he deserved, bursting into the box to finish Jacob Murphy's superb cross. Amad Diallo hit back, however, with a thumping strike from just inside the box from a set piece to restore United's lead.

And substitute Rasmus Hojlund added a third late on after coming off the bench, holding off his marker and finishing well into the bottom corner. That wasn't the end of the matter, as Lewis Hall sparked hopes of a sensational comeback from Newcastle with a stunning long-range strike, but it proved too little, too late.

