Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Jurgen Klopp's 10 best signings as Liverpool manager - ranked

As the legendary German manager bids farewell to Anfield, GOAL counts down the best buys of his nine-year tenure

Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager is almost at an end - and it's been one hell of a ride. The Reds were in utter disarray when he took over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, a once-great club in real danger of becoming an irrelevance. Klopp quickly set about arresting the decline before eventually putting Liverpool back on their perch, winning a first English title for three decades, in the summer of 2020 - just one year after leading the Merseysiders to their sixth European Cup.

His charisma, coaching skills and powers of motivation were all key but, in conjunction with Liverpool's transfer team, he also bought ridiculously well, making one smart signing after another.

Below, GOAL ranks Klopp's best buys during his nine-year tenure...