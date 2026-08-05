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Champions League Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get UEFA Champions League 2026/27 tickets: Qualified teams, summer qualifiers, ticket prices & more

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Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
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Atletico Madrid

Here's how to catch epic European football action this season in the Champions League

The quest for European football’s ultimate prize returns for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season. 

Featuring Europe's elite clubs battling across the expanded 36-team league phase, every matchday promises world-class drama on the road to the Champions League Final, set to take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on June 5, 2027.

Defending back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain enter the campaign with a target on their backs, while powerhouse contenders from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga look to claim continental glory.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the 2026/27 Champions League.

UEFA Champions League TicketsBook Now

Qualified Teams: 2026/27 League Phase

Under the single-table Swiss-system format, 36 teams compete in the league phase. Here are the prominent clubs directly qualified from Europe's top leagues:

  • Premier League: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool
  • La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis
  • Serie A: Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Como
  • Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart
  • Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain (Holders), Lens, Lille
  • Other Direct Entries: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Porto, Sporting CP, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk

Additional entries will be determined via the summer qualifying rounds and play-offs.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final 2027?

DateMatchVenueTickets
Sat June 5, 2027UEFA Champions League Final (6pm CET)Estadio Metropolitano, MadridTickets

How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

Demand for UEFA Champions League fixtures is exceptionally high throughout the campaign, especially during the knockout stages and the final in Madrid.

  • Club Ticket Portals: For regular league phase matches and home knockout legs, buy directly through official club member sales and ballot windows.
  • UEFA Official Public Ballot: Neutral tickets for the Final at Estadio Metropolitano will open for application via UEFA's official portal in March 2027.
  • UEFA Resale Platform: The only official, face-value platform to buy tickets returned by other supporters once primary allocations sell out.
  • Official Hospitality: Premium packages including guaranteed seating, food, and lounge access are available through UEFA’s Official Hospitality portal.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand or last-minute matchdays, secondary platforms like StubHub offer verified secondary-market options.

UEFA Champions League TicketsBook Now

Who are the recent Champions League winners?

YearWinnerRunner-upScoreVenue
2026Paris Saint-GermainArsenal1–1 (4–3 pens)Puskás Aréna (Budapest)
2025Paris Saint-GermainInter Milan5-0Allianz Arena (Munich)
2024Real MadridBorussia Dortmund2-0Wembley Stadium (London)
2023Manchester CityInter Milan1-0Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Istanbul)
2022Real MadridLiverpool1-0Stade de France (Saint-Denis)
2021ChelseaManchester City1-0Estadio do Dragao (Porto)
2020Bayern MunichParis Saint-Germain1-0Estadio da Luz (Lisbon)
2019LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur2-0Metropolitano Stadium (Madrid)
2018Real MadridLiverpool3-1NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium (Kyiv)
2017Real MadridJuventus4-1Millennium Stadium (Cardiff)
2016Real MadridAtletico Madrid 5-3 (pens)San Siro (Milan)

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

24 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the European Cup in 1956 (known as the Champions League from the 1992/93 season), but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history.

Trophies / Club(s)

15: Real Madrid
7: AC Milan
6: Bayern Munich, Liverpool
4: Ajax
3: Inter Milan, Manchester United
2: Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Porto

 

The general public ballot for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest is now closed. The application window ran until March 19.

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