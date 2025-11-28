How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics to start the thrilling NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Boston scores 114.8 points per game, while Minnesota scores 118.8. The Celtics are marginally ahead of Minnesota, with 44.4 rebounds per game compared to Minnesota’s 44.2.

Boston has 24.5 assists per game, while the Timberwolves have 25.7. The Celtics average 8.1 steals per game, while Minnesota averages 9.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Boston Celtics in an epic NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date November 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 81.4% from the free-throw line and 47.5% from the field while averaging 28.0 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.3 rebounds per game, comprising 6.8 defensive and 3.6 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 33.4 minutes per game, averaging 5.7 assists and 2.7 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is shooting 77.6% from the free-throw line and an effective 49.5% from the field while scoring 28.2 points per game.

Derrick White is averaging 33.0 minutes per game, scoring 5.1 assists, and committing just 1.4 turnovers.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8%.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Neemias Queta Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The last five meetings between the Celtics and the Timberwolves have been extremely tight, with four of the games decided by five points or less. The Celtics have prevailed in four of those encounters, including close wins like 107-105 on November 25, 2024, and 118-115 on January 3, 2025, demonstrating excellent late-game poise. Boston also won with a high score of 127-120 on January 11, 2024, demonstrating their offensive dominance when necessary.

Minnesota's only victory during this time came on November 7, 2023, in a hard-fought 114-109 game, showing that they can contend with Boston if their defense is strong. Given the history of intense competition and games that have been decided in the closing seconds, another close contest is probably in store, and the team that performs best under pressure could win.

Date Results Jan 03, 2025 Celtics 118-115 Timberwolves Nov 25, 2024 Celtics 107-105 Timberwolves Jan 11, 2024 Celtics 127-120 Timberwolves Nov 07, 2023 Timberwolves 114-109 Celtics Mar 16, 2023 Celtics 104-102 Timberwolves

