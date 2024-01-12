The countdown to the Super Bowl is on

Grab your team jersey and your halftime snacks, and stick yourself in front of a screen where you can watch the NFL playoffs - because it's time. The road to the Super Bowl 2024 is here.

But, if you're all about the main event, including how to watch it, who will be playing, who the half-time performer is - we've got you covered.

This is your go-to Super Bowl watch guide, so all you have to do on the day is get your friends and family around, sort the snacks, and you're good to go!

How to watch the Super Bowl 2024

Getty Images

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Streaming: Paramount+

If you're watching on television, the 2024 Super Bowl will air on CBS, which is a great option to watch the game for free on terrestial TV. But if you want to stream the game on your mobile or laptop - it couldn't be easier with Paramount+.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

The 2024 Super Bowl is being played on February 11. Since 2004, the Super Bowl has been played in February and takes place on the first Sunday of the month.

However, since 2022, the Super Bowl has been played on the second Sunday of February.

Where is Super Bowl 2024?

Getty Images

The 2024 Super Bowl will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and boasts of being the second youngest NFL stadium. Being open for only four years, the stadium has a decent capacity number, which can be extended for major events.

The sleek, modern stadium has a bermudagrass field and has already experienced some major tournaments like the 2021 PAC-12 Championship, the Las Vegas Bowl, and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. But, it will be the first time Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl.

Which teams are playing at Super Bowl 2024?

It's not yet been decided who will be playing in this year's Super Bowl.

We will know what two teams will go head-to-head in this year's Super Bowl on January 28, following the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Who will be performing in the halftime show?

Getty Images

This year Usher will be taking centre-stage at the Super Bowl 2024 half-time show. The half-time show is just as anticipated as the live sport at the annual Super Bowl games.

Usher was announced as the performer last September and wrapped up his Las Vegas residency in December 2023. No doubt, all his time will be spent preparing for one of the most talked about entertainment gigs of the year.

The 13-minute set means it can be a fine art of squeezing in some big hits whilst giving the audience a unique stage performance. There's no doubt we could be hearing some classics from the RnB singer, like "Yeah!", "Burn" and "Confessions Part II".

The same day as the Super Bowl, Usher will also release a new album called Coming Home.

Super Bowl 2024 odds

Two team names keep coming up when it comes to who will win the 2024 Super Bowl - The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. They are both hotly contested with lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy this year, having landed the number one seed in their respective conferences.

FAQs

GOAL / Getty Images

How can I buy Super Bowl tickets?

If you want the liver experience that the Super Bowl has to experience - we wouldn't blame you. Super Bowl LVIII tickets can only be bought first-hand through the official allocations handed out to teams and prize draw winners. As such, second-hand retailers such as StubHub may be your best bet to buy a ticket, even with inflated costs.

How long is the Super Bowl?

The game itself consists of four quarters, which last 15 minutes each. But including analysis before and after the game, this stretches for around three to four hours. The half-time intermission is around half an hour with a blockbuster 13-minute musical performance.

How popular is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and that is more than evident in its impressive viewer figures. In 2022, 208 million people tuned in; that number dropped to 115.1 million in 2023.

When was the first Super Bowl played?

The first Super Bowl was played in 1967 on January 15 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the trophy.