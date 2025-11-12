+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Golden State Warriors v Denver NuggetsGetty Images Sport
STREAM THE GAME LIVE ON FUBO GET OUT-OF-MARKET COVERAGE
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Golden State Warriors to begin the thrilling NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Warriors average 114.8 points per game, while the Spurs average 119.3 points. Golden State gathers 42 rebounds, while San Antonio leads with 45.4. In contrast, the Spurs average 25.8 assists per game, while the Warriors average 27.3.

The Warriors average 9.5 steals per game, with the Spurs close behind at 9.3. San Antonio outperforms Golden State with 5.8 blocks per game as opposed to 4.4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

DateNovember 12, 2025
Tip-off Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueFrost Bank Center
LocationSan Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama averages 12.8 rebounds and scores 25.7 points per game while shooting 84.0% from the free-throw line and 50.6% from the field.

Stephon Castle has been averaging 4.3 turnovers during 33.3 minutes while recording 7.7 assists per game.

De'Aaron Fox has a remarkable 60.7% field goal percentage while averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
SG, Dylan HarperCalf injuryOut

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 25.0 points per game while shooting an astounding 93.5% from the free-throw line and 44.2% from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 6.8 rebounds per game, 5.1 on defense and 1.8 on offense.

Draymond Green averages 2.9 turnovers and 5.6 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
C, Al HorfordToe injuryDay-to-Day
PG, De'Anthony MeltonKnee injuryOut

San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have a slight advantage over the San Antonio Spurs based on their last five head-to-head encounters, winning three of them. The Warriors demonstrated their offensive explosiveness by winning handily, including a commanding 148-106 victory in March 2025. The Spurs, however, have shown that they are capable of reacting, winning close games like 114-111 in April 2025 and 104-94 in November 2024.

The pattern points to a competitive series where both teams may take advantage of momentum changes, with San Antonio depending on their youthful players and rebounding prowess and Golden State depending on their shooting depth and experience. Expect a fiercely contested duel with offensive fireworks on both sides in this upcoming game, which might go either way.

DateResults
Apr 10, 2025Spurs 114-111 Warriors
Mar 31, 2025Warriors 148-106 Spurs
Nov 24, 2024Spurs 104-94 Warriors
Apr 01, 2024Warriors 117-113 Spurs
Mar 12, 2024Warriors 112-102 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement
0