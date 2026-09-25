RB Leipzig take on PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

RB Leipzig count on home advantage and their high-pressing German attack to disrupt the visitors. Meanwhile, Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven bring an explosive domestic form and sharp transition play to challenge the hosts on foreign soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off at Red Bull Arena Leipzig, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match at the Red Bull Arena, follow these step-by-step options:

1. Official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop

Official Website / App: Visit the official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop online or use the official RBL Ticket App .

RB Leipzig Ticket Exchange: If the match sells out, check the official RBL Ticket Exchange ( RBL-Ticketbörse ) inside the club's official ticketing app or portal.

2. Official Away Sector (For PSV Fans)

PSV Eindhoven Supporters: If you plan to sit in the visiting away section, tickets must be acquired directly through PSV Eindhoven's official ticketing portal .

How much do RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven Champions League match at the Red Bull Arena vary depending on the category and purchasing channel:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (RB Leipzig Ticket Shop)

Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €20 to €85 depending on seating sector (e.g., Behind Goal / Fan Sectors vs. Longside Central Seats).

VIP / Hospitality Packages: Start at roughly €250 to €500+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Market

When official ticketing channels sell out, fans can turn to secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub to secure seats for the match.

Entry-Level / Standing Seats: Starting around €42 to €45 .

Category 1 / Premium Longside Seats: Range from €150 to €280 .

Average Resale Price: Approximately €120 to €140 .

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Form

RB Leipzig have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional loss factored in, producing a mixed run of results. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV, a sharp contrast to the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como that preceded it. Leipzig also lost 3-1 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga during this stretch, though earlier wins over Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Trier showed their domestic capability. Across these five matches, Leipzig have scored 15 goals but conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side.

PSV Eindhoven have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Eredivisie victory over Sparta Rotterdam, and they also beat Ajax 3-1 away from home during this period. The only dropped points came in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. PSV have scored 15 goals across these five fixtures and conceded just four, underlining their attacking output and relative defensive solidity.

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven is available for this fixture. Official historical records between the two clubs have not been provided ahead of this match.