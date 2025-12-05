Philip F. Anschutz Trophy: Everything you need to know about the MLS Cup winner's prize

The Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is the crown jewel of Major League Soccer (MLS), presented annually to the MLS Cup champions. Raised under stadium floodlights each December, it represents the pinnacle of success and the moment a club carves its name into MLS history.

Named after league co-founder Philip Anschutz, the trophy symbolizes the ambition, evolution, and stability he helped bring to Major League Soccer. It stands as the league's most coveted honor and the defining moment of the season for players, clubs, and fans.

What is the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?

The Anschutz Trophy represents the top honor in North American club soccer, awarded to the winner of the MLS Cup final. It signifies the culmination of the league's playoff competition and the crowning of the season champion.

History and naming

The trophy is named in honor of Philip F. Anschutz, an MLS co-founder and former owner of multiple clubs. The league unveiled this redesigned trophy on October 29, 2008, in recognition of Anschutz’s pivotal role in stabilizing and growing the league during its early years.

Prior to 2008, the Alan I. Rothenberg Trophy was used from 1996 through 2007 in two versions. The second version of the Alan I. Rothenberg Trophy was awarded between 1998 and 2007.

Design and estimated cost

The trophy is crafted from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co. It stands 24 inches tall, plus a four-and-five-eighths-inch base. It weighs 43 pounds and is estimated to cost around $120,000. The two handles feature 11 facets on the front and back, symbolizing the 22 players participating in a soccer match.

The base includes a map of North America with a star marking the location of each MLS Cup-winning market, symbolizing the league's geographic spread. The gold star on the trophy represents the championship.

The trophy is engraved with the Major League Soccer logo alongside the inscription "Philip F. Anschutz Trophy."

Awarding the trophy

Following the MLS Cup final match, the award ceremony is typically held on the field at the host stadium. The host stadium is determined by the team that finished the regular season with the better record. During the ceremony, the captain of the winning team lifts the trophy.

Interestingly, there is only one "original" Anschutz Trophy, which the champion returns to the league headquarters later in the offseason. The club then receives a high-quality duplicate version for permanent display.

Symbolism and legacy

The trophy is a symbol of championship, legacy, and elite status in North American soccer. Every design element carries meaning, underscoring the continental scope and history of the league. Lifting the trophy is considered the pinnacle achievement for players and a badge of honor for supporters.

In addition to the trophy, champions receive rings and a commemorative sleeve patch to wear during the following season, while winning clubs often add a star to their crest for each MLS Cup won.

Due to the trophy's substantial value, it will be safeguarded with high-level security measures, including transport in an armoured Brinks truck.