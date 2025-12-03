What is Inter Miami's record in the MLS Cup play-offs? A look at how David Beckham's Herons have fared since 2020

Since joining Major League Soccer in 2020, Inter Miami's objective has always been to contend for the MLS Cup, not just to make the playoffs.

As of the 2025 season, their playoff history has been a mixed bag of early exits and missed seasons. However, they now have their first-ever shot at the MLS Cup final.

Inter Miami’s performance has fluctuated — they missed the playoffs twice (2021, 2023). Despite a stellar season in 2024, the playoffs proved unforgiving — a lower-seeded team upset them.

Knockout football in MLS can be unpredictable, but the arrival of bigger stars and improvement in squad depth seem to have helped over time.

GOAL takes a look at Inter Miami's record in the MLS Cup play-offs:

Inter Miami’s MLS playoff journey