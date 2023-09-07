NFL games this week: dates, times and channels

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
It's back. Preparing to take over our screens for another action-packed 18 weeks, the NFL is gearing up for its first week of fixtures. Opening night will see Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL season in Thursday's opener against the Detroit Lions, followed by a full schedule on Sunday and, of course, Monday Night Football.
If you're looking to score some NFL tickets or find out where you can watch all of this season's action, GOAL has you covered with a full schedule of this week's events:
NFL WEEK ONE SCHEDULE
|Week
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (ET)
|Venue
|How to watch
|Week 1
|Thursday 7 September, 2023
|Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|Arrowhead Stadium
|FuboTV, NBC, DirecTV
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|M&T Bank Stadium
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|Caesers Superdome
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|Acrisure Stadium
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FedExField
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM
|Soldier Field
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM
|Empower Field at Mile High
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|SoFi Stadium
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots
|4:25 PM
|Gilette Stadium
|FuboTV, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN+
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|Lumen Field
|FuboTV, FOX
|Week 1
|Sunday 10 September, 2023
|Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
|8:20 PM
|MetLife Stadium
|FuboTV, NBC
|Week 1
|Monday 11 September, 2023
|Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
|8:15 PM
|MetLife Stadium
|FuboTV, ESPN+, ABC