Premier League
St James' Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNewcastleNottingham ForestNewcastle vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third on the Premier League standings table, Nottingham Forest travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways as the Magpies and Forest last endured 4-0 and 2-1 defeats against Manchester City and Fulham, respectively. Moreover, Eddie Howe's men find themselves outside the European spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
M. Dubravka
33
D. Burn
20
L. Hall
5
F. Schaer
21
V. Livramento
67
L. Miley
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
14
A. Isak
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy
26
M. Sels
7
N. Williams
5
Murillo
34
O. Aina
31
N. Milenkovic
21
A. Elanga
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
16
N. Dominguez
8
E. Anderson
10
M. Gibbs-White
11
C. Wood

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuno Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Howe will remain without knee injury victims Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Alexander Isak should lead the line of attack, alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Nottingham Forest team news

Callum Hudson-Odoi returned from a knock off the bench in the Fulham loss and could make the XI here.

With manager Nuno Espirito Santo potentially opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, defender Morato may need to sit out while Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White complete the attacking lineup.

Taiwo Awoniyi and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel remain sidelined for Forest.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

NFO

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

