Man Utd transfer agents? Paul Pogba links up with Leny Yoro & Kobbie Mainoo after seeing return to Old Trafford as a free agent speculated on

Paul Pogba has seen a third spell at Manchester United speculated on, and he has linked up with Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo during their summer break.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Pogba remains without a club at present after seeing his contract terminated by Serie A giants Juventus while serving a doping ban that was reduced to 18 months on appeal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He was expected to have landed a new deal by now, but the 32-year-old midfielder continues to bide his time and wait on the right offer. He has been linked with teams around the world, from his native France to MLS in America.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pogba has been spending more time in the United States this summer, reuniting with familiar faces on the books at Boca Juniors while they compete at the FIFA Club World Cup while also taking in a training session with NFL superstar Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

TELL ME MORE

Pogba has also met up with fellow countryman Yoro and England international Mainoo. They were all smiles while relaxing in the Florida sunshine, with Pogba sporting one of his old Juventus shirts.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA?

Was the subject of another stint at Old Trafford discussed? United are in the market for reinforcements, having missed out on European qualification for 2025-26, and could draft Pogba into their pre-season plans without having to part with a transfer fee.