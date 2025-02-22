+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Etihad Stadium
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The concluding game of matchday 26 will either see the Reds extend their lead atop the standings table, or in a way help title contenders Arsenal in case the Cityzens manage to pick up maximum points on the evening.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

United States (U.S.)

Peacock Premium

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 4K

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Liverpool Probable lineups

Manchester City

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

LIV
31
Ederson Moraes
24
J. Gvardiol
3
R. Dias
45
A. Khusanov
6
N. Ake
26
Savinho
20
B. Silva
8
M. Kovacic
14
N. Gonzalez
47
P. Foden
7
O. Marmoush
1
A. Becker
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
4
V. van Dijk
26
A. Robertson
5
I. Konate
11
M. Salah
10
A. Mac Allister
38
R. Gravenberch
8
D. Szoboszlai
7
L. Diaz
20
Diogo Jota

4-2-3-1

LIV

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Most notably, Erling Haaland remains a doubt after the forward sustained a knock in last weekend's 4-0 win over Newcastle and watched the Champions League knockout stage play-offs second leg defeat to Real Madrid as an unused substitute in the midweek.

As it is, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Rodri are sure to miss out. Meanwhile, whether or not Haaland is passed fit for the tie, Omar Marmoush should feature in the XI.

Liverpool team news

While Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are expected to miss the trip due to injuries, Cody Gakpo is a major doubt.

Elsewhere, Liverpool manager Arne Slot would also exercise caution with Conor Bradley's hamstring issue.

Historically, Mohamed Salah is a goal or assist short of Steven Gerrard's 14 G/A against City in the competition.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

LIV

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

