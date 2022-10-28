Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari is fine having been stabbed during an attack in Milan and has undergone surgery.

The Spaniard was hospitalised yesterday after a mass stabbing at Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. It has been reported that one person has died and at least five others were injured, while Mari has undergone surgery on a wound to his back and faces two months out. A 46-year-old Italian was arrested as a suspect immediately after the attack.

The 29-year-old told Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, as quoted to Gazzetta dello Sport: “I was with the baby stroller when I felt unbearable pain in my back. I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me. I'm fine, on Monday I'll be playing."

Monza host Bologna in Serie A on Monday, but with the squad said to be shaken by the recent events the match may well be postponed.

Galliani to explained: "The team is in shock at what happened to Pablo Mari and we asked for the postponement of the match against Bologna. Everyone is in shock and wanted to come here. [Matteo] Pessina was crying on the phone. We asked for a postponement to the league, we'll see "