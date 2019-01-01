Kotoko urged to improve defensively ahead of Nkana FC clash

Konadu is the latest to voice his concern about the Porcupine Warriors’ most visible weakness

national team assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has called on Asante Kotoko to bolster their back half, which has allowed many goals in already in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kumasi-based side have conceded six goals so far in the campaign, three in away fixtures and three at home.

Ahead of their next game with Zambian club Nkana FC in the third matchday of the group stage, Konadu, who is a former Kotoko coach, wants the Porcupines to shape up their defence if they must progress in the competition.

“I think Kotoko can come home with a good outcome if they work well defensively. The team is doing well just that they concede goals which are avoidable sometimes,” he told Ark FM in Sunyani.



“So if they work well, they can get a favourable outcome.”

Kotoko sit third in Group C on tie at three points with the other three members of the group.