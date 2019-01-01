Kotoko pair win injury battle as Ghanaian defender extends Nkana contract

Goal rounds up the latest player news from the camps of the two clubs ahead of Sunday's encounter in the continental inter-club competition

Whereas Richard Senanu is out of contention for a playing spot in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia, the availability of central defensive duo Abdul Ganiyu and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is pleasant news to Asante Kotoko.

The two defenders picked various degrees of injuries in Kotoko's 2-1 triumph over Zesco United last week, initially raising concerns about their availability for the upcoming matchday three tie.

They, however, resumed training on Monday after medical checks revealed no significant health issues, and were part of the 18-man squad that departed for Zambia via Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Senanu, on the other hand, could not recover in time for the encounter with Kalampa after also sustaining an injury in the win over Zesco.

“He [Senanu] received a knock at the knee and ended up twisting it," Kotoko's medical team head Jerry Pratt Newton confirmed.

"Our checks revealed that he has suffered a ligament tore at the front and outer sides of his knee.

“He cannot make the trip [to Zambia]. We have given him a week off so that we can attend to him.

"We are hoping that he would be strong enough to feature in the return game by the time the rest of the squad returns from Zambia."

Experienced midfielder Opoku, who was overlooked for Kotoko's last four matches, made the travelling party for Zambia, as did Martin Antwi, who missed the triumph over Zesco.

On the other side, Nkana's Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran has signed a two-year contract extension ahead of Sunday's fixture in Kitwe.

All four teams in Group C have three points to their names ahead of matchday three's round of games.