‘It’s the beginning of a new era’ – Aubameyang reacts to Gabon victory against Burkina Faso

The Gunners striker returned to help the Panthers clinch their first win in 12 months at Stade Municipal

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes their victory against Burkina Faso is a beginning of a new era.

The star returned from a self-imposed exile to captain the Panthers to a 1-0 victory against the Stallions at Stade Municipal on Thursday.

Aubameyang scored the solitary goal of the game, converting from the penalty spot with six minutes left to play.

The win is the first for Gabon since October 2018 when they defeated South Sudan 2-0 in the qualifiers.

Impressed with his side’s performance, the former frontman has taken to social media to express his feelings.

“I will like to point out after this victory the state of mind of my teammates,” Aubameyang posted on Instagram.

“This victory is good after everything we have suffered, of course, you will tell me that it is only a friendly match but for us, we are proud as a competitor.

“It is the beginning of a new era. So work is just starting and it starts well.”

Aubameyang is Gabon’s top scorer and has 60 caps for the Central African country since making his debut in March 2009.

The 30-year-old striker, who has eight goals for Arsenal this season, will be expected to continue his impressive form for the Gunners after the international break when they take on on October 21.