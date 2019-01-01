ISL 2018-19 Final: Rahul Bheke - The goal will be a memorable moment for me

The Bengaluru FC full-back scored title-winning goal deep into extra-time...

Rahul Bheke scored the most important goal of his career so far at his home Mumbai to clinch the maiden (ISL) title for the Blues.

The defender converted a header in the 117th minute to dash ’s hopes of winning the title on their second attempt.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, goal scorer Rahul Bheke said, “It is a great feeling for me as I scored in the final minute of the final. I am really happy and it will be a memorable moment for me.”

The former defender mentioned that the team was confident about winning the title after their convincing win over in the second leg of the play-offs .

He said, “Yes we were confident ahead of the final as we had defeated NorthEast United before this. They are a good team and we won by a big margin. We had to win this time as we had lost last year in the final.”

Fan-favourite Bheke did not forget to thank the Bengaluru loyalists who travelled in numbers to Mumbai to support their side.

Acknowledging the support, the defender said, “Our fans are the best and they are always there for us, supporting us at home and away matches.”

Rahul Bheke scored his third goal this season and second against FC Goa. The full-back had also scored against the Gaurs in the first leg at the Fatorda Stadium.